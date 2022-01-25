O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2,018.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $248,000.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

BECN opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

