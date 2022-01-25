US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $169.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PSEC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.