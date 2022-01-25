US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

NYSE PLTR opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $893,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,367,207 shares of company stock worth $79,407,147 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.