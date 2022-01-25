US Bancorp DE Sells 10,676 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,676 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 180.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $104.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.93.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

