American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,503,699 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,503,699 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Lumen Technologies worth $23,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is -140.85%.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

