American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 309.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760,836 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.03% of SI-BONE worth $21,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIBN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SI-BONE by 4.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,870,000 after buying an additional 132,231 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SI-BONE by 11.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SI-BONE by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 211.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $38,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $43,584.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,526 shares of company stock worth $420,714. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.09. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $693.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.47.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

