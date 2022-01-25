CuriosityStream Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 16,500 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,917% compared to the average volume of 818 put options.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $218.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.48.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CURI shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signify Wealth bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CuriosityStream by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in CuriosityStream by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

