Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 31.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury General by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.635 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

