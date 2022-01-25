Palladiem LLC Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Palladiem LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.46.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.44. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.22 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

