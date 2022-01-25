Bokf Na Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -72.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $86.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

