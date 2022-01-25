Bokf Na Buys Shares of 5,013 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,060,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,493,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,484,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 174,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.39.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

