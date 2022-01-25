The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Western Union were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Western Union by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Western Union by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Western Union by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,193,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,576,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

