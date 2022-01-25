Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $1.91. Extra Space Storage posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.44.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $195.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $111.54 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.97 and its 200 day moving average is $190.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

