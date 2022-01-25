$1.78 EPS Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to announce $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.74. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

DLTR stock opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after acquiring an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

