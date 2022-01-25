Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 50,499 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,499 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Atmos Energy worth $82,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

ATO opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

