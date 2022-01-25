US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 756,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after acquiring an additional 204,887 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 7.1% in the second quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 417,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKI opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

