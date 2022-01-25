Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $575.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Paycom Software stock opened at $326.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.30 and its 200-day moving average is $450.16. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $298.23 and a 12 month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,503,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

