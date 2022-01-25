Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COUP. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.85.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $132.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $121.87 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.51.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

