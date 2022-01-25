Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.73.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

