Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Holdings Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 310,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of LOPE opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.