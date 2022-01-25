US Bancorp DE Sells 627 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after purchasing an additional 478,066 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,858,000 after acquiring an additional 420,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,153,000 after acquiring an additional 405,408 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 647.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after acquiring an additional 354,579 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,611,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

Shares of GLOB opened at $235.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.91. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $188.67 and a one year high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.