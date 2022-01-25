Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,732,000 after buying an additional 132,534 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.