US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 988,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $277,831,000 after acquiring an additional 70,468 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 49,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

Shares of GLOB opened at $235.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.91. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $188.67 and a one year high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

