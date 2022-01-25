Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. Stephens upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.