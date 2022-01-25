Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Shares in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 474,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,733,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.85% of Rite Aid at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rite Aid by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Rite Aid by 10.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Rite Aid by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rite Aid news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan acquired 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

