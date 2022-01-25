Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVNS. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

