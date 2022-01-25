Analysts Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Bio-Techne reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after acquiring an additional 319,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,979,000 after buying an additional 318,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,752,000 after purchasing an additional 152,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $381.89 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $311.03 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.