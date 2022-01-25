Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) PT at $84.44

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

NYSE APO opened at $65.35 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Provides asset management services

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.