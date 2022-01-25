Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 5,283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $631.84 million, a P/E ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kimberley A. Elting acquired 1,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek acquired 1,670 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $52,003.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

