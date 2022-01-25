Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Floor & Decor worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $354,734,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after acquiring an additional 466,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 466,529 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Floor & Decor by 76.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,333,000 after acquiring an additional 367,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Floor & Decor by 95.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 720,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,111,000 after acquiring an additional 352,368 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FND stock opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.36. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.77.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

