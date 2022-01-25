California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,988 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,988 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Nielsen worth $16,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLSN. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.