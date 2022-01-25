California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 435 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Concentrix worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,872,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,217,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,221,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $7,410,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $211,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXC has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CNXC opened at $175.70 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $105.42 and a 12 month high of $191.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,750 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

