California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of ITT worth $16,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

ITT stock opened at $95.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.21. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

