Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Athene worth $18,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATH opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $91.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

ATH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

