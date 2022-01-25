AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,600 NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.73. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $366,581.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. Cowen cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

