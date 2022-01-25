Citigroup Inc. Has $6.46 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 323.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.86.

Shares of FICO opened at $439.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $409.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

