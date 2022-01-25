Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 289,608 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Thomson Reuters worth $90,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 21,225.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 106,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69,886 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 46.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

NYSE:TRI opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $79.94 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.