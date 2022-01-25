Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 1,005,383 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,449,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Weyerhaeuser worth $87,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

