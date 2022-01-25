O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after purchasing an additional 345,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,193,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 48.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,668,000 after purchasing an additional 171,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,723,000 after purchasing an additional 163,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 12,771.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.22.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

