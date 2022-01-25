O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Utah Medical Products worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTMD. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the third quarter valued at about $3,899,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 49.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 32,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 170.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 26,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $83,406.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.15. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $133.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.42.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 13.24%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

