O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after buying an additional 245,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,814,000 after buying an additional 250,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $157.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.47 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.69.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $13,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $118,064,323 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

