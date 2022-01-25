AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,871,000 after buying an additional 290,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,614,000 after buying an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after buying an additional 2,371,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,584,000 after buying an additional 256,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,681,000 after buying an additional 146,029 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.26.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

