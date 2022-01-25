AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Addus HomeCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $80.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.62. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

