AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,913 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $149.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

