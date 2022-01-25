Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

