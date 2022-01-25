Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 150.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 12,980.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $150.68 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $106.29 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.70.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.