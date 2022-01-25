5,279 Shares in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after acquiring an additional 207,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NorthWestern by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60,906 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 44.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.49. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.