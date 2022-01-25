iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $263.24 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $232.55 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

