Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,843,000 after purchasing an additional 761,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,516 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.37.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

