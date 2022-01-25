Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Kohl’s by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s stock opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.96. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.